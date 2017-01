A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after yesterday's losses left the Dow Jones Industrial average more than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S.crude prices are flat after yesterday's losses, and are holding at the $52 a barrel level.

DEALS/NO DEALS



-Yahoo will rename itself Altaba, and Marissa Mayer will leave the board after Verizon completes the takeover deal for the company.