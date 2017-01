Bowie adopted the persona of Ziggy Stardust in the 1970s. The alter-ego proved an instant classic and the one for which he is most remembered.

"The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars" came to define the glam rock era in the U.K. and launched Bowie into the global spotlight.



Bowie was at the time signed to RCA records and had made his first trip to the U.S.