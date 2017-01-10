Optimism on Main Street surged in December on hopes for changes under Trump: NFIB

Small business sentiment soared to a 12-year high in December, as business owners looked forward to much better business conditions under new leadership in Washington, according to a special survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

The conservative lobbying group said its optimism index rose 7.4 points to 105.8, surging above expectations of a 99.6 reading.

November's optimism reading came in at 98.4, the second-highest rating since 2011 and among the largest month-over-month increases in that same time period.



"What a difference a day makes," said Juanita Duggan, president and CEO of the NFIB. "Before Election Day small business owners' optimism was flat, and after Election Day it soared."