    Optimism on Main Street surged in December on hopes for changes under Trump: NFIB

    An employee inspects the front anti-skid surfaces of an Action Craft Boats 1720 FlyFisher vessel at the company's manufacturing facility in Cape Coral, Florida.
    Mark Elias | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Small business sentiment soared to a 12-year high in December, as business owners looked forward to much better business conditions under new leadership in Washington, according to a special survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

    The conservative lobbying group said its optimism index rose 7.4 points to 105.8, surging above expectations of a 99.6 reading.

    November's optimism reading came in at 98.4, the second-highest rating since 2011 and among the largest month-over-month increases in that same time period.

    "What a difference a day makes," said Juanita Duggan, president and CEO of the NFIB. "Before Election Day small business owners' optimism was flat, and after Election Day it soared."