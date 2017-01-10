Relaxation of laws means that cannabis is a growing opportunity: Investor

Cannabis stock has seen "amazing performance," one investor told CNBC's Street Signs.

Juan Sartori, president and founder of investment firm Union Group, described cannabis production as a "professionalized industry that's becoming a real big market."

Sartori has invested in Uruguay's International Cannabis Corporation (ICC) for nearly two years. ICC is the world's first producer of state-commissioned cannabis for recreational use, and is listed in Toronto. It plans to offer a competitive cost per gram of its product – a quarter of that of its North American rivals. ICC will begin exporting its product by the end of this year.

"Public opinion has completely changed on the subject," Sartori argued. He claimed that "every single poll all around the world is showing that people now are in favor of relaxation or legalization," which would pique lawmakers' attention. He added that, "we have seen the U.S. and Canada leading the way," suggesting that many more places around the world could follow suit.

Regarding the process of a country making cannabis legal, Sartori said that the "first stage is always medical legalization, then the second, larger step is the recreational one, and the last one is production." Medicinal cannabis is understood to be the largest growth area of industry. Sartori said that Germany and the U.K. have "legalized the use of cannabinoids, which is the extract that has a lot of health benefits."