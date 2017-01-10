Sarepta Therapeutics CEO says drug launch is 'going very well' as shares rally 38% this month

Sarepta Therapeutics CEO Dr. Ed Kaye gave an update on the company in an exclusive CNBC PRO interview with CNBC's Meg Tirrell from JPMorgan's Annual Healthcare Conference.

The FDA granted accelerated approval for Sarepta's eteplirsen treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in September 2016. The company revealed on Tuesday it generated $5.4 million of sales in the December 2016 quarter from the drug.

Sarepta shares were up more than 20 percent midafternoon Tuesday and have risen about 38 percent year to date.

On the eteplirsen drug's start: "The launch is going very well," he said. "There's a lot of enthusiasm for the therapy from the patients and also from the physicians. Today we talked about there were over 100 physicians who sent in some of the early prescription forms. And just overall we've been very, very pleased about the reception."

Kaye also commented on reimbursement trends, drug pricing and the company's future pipeline.

