Sessions defends his civil rights record as protesters disrupt confirmation hearing

Jeff Sessions defended his civil rights record Tuesday in what promises to be a tense Senate hearing for Donald Trump's attorney general pick.



The Republican senator from Alabama, facing criticism for past accusations of racially charged comments that helped to cost him a federal judgeship, is pledging to uphold protections for African-Americans, he told the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Sessions was interrupted during his opening statement to the committee more than once, with one protester shouting, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!"

Democrats and civil rights groups have slammed Sessions for his past statements and record, and in an unprecedented move, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will testify against his fellow senator at the hearing, along with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.



Booker's office said the Senate historian has been unable to find any previous instance of a sitting senator testifying against a fellow sitting senator nominated for a Cabinet position, according to NBC News.

The 70-year-old Sessions, an immigration hardliner who previously served as Alabama's attorney general and U.S. attorney in Alabama, said he understands "the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters." He promised to crack down on the flow of illegal drugs and gun crimes. He also echoed Trump in vowing to use "all lawful means" to respond to terrorist threats.

"I know the threat of terrorism. I deeply understand the history of civil rights in our country and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters. I have witnessed it," Sessions said. "We must continue to move forward and never back. I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by our LGBT community. I will ensure that the statutes protecting their rights and their safety are fully enforced. I understand the lifelong scars born by women who are victims of assault and abuse."



Despite the criticism, Sessions has many supporters in the Republican-controlled Senate and will likely get confirmed even if he leaves the process bruised.

In introducing Sessions, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-AL, told his colleagues that Sessions has been attacked with "baseless and tired" allegations. Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, also said he has shown himself to be a "dedicated public servant."