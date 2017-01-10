Trump's AG pick Sessions: I'll recuse myself from any Clinton-related investigations

In response to a follow-up question from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sessions said he would remove himself from any probes related to Clinton's handling of classified information while secretary of State or allegations of misconduct at the Clinton Foundation, a nonprofit.



Trump on the campaign trail said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into Clinton's private email server she used at the State Department. But he later backtracked on the pledge after the election, saying it would be "divisive," despite the mantra at his rallies to "lock her up."

The FBI concluded that Clinton and her team handled classified information carelessly but Director James Comey said no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges in the case. The Obama administration's Justice Department did not bring any charges related to the probe.

In October, Sessions told Fox Business Network he was "uncomfortable with the way the investigation was conducted." He also said it "seems like" the FBI did not fully investigate the Clinton Foundation's conduct, saying that Clinton might have used her position to benefit the foundation.