Snapchat chooses UK as international HQ in a departure with US tech giants Facebook, Google

Snap, the owner of ephemeral messaging app Snapchat, has chosen the U.K. as its international headquarters, the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. start-up said the U.K. entity will book revenues from sales made to customers in the country as well as in other regions where Snap has no local office or sales force.

It's a win for British business after the UK voted to leave the European Union (EU) last year. Snap's decision to choose the U.K. is also a departure from other U.S. technology firms like Facebook, Amazon and Uber, who have decided to base their European headquarters in more tax-friendly jurisdictions like the Netherlands and Ireland.

"We believe in the U.K. creative industries. The U.K. is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10 million daily Snapchatters are, and where we've already begun to hire talent," Claire Valoti, general manager of Snap Group Limited in the U.K., said in a press release.