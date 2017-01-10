    BREAKING:  Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members

    S&P 500 ends a session completely flat for the first time in nine years

    Missed the trading action on the S&P 500? Don't worry, it is right where you left it.

    The S&P closed Tuesday unchanged through two decimal places at 2,268.90, meaning it did not record a gain or a loss. The last time the index ended a trading day flat was Jan. 3, 2008. That said, the S&P rose 0.46 percent to 2,279.27 at its session high, about 0.12 percent away from the all-time intraday high it reached Friday.

    Before 2008, the benchmark index had gone nearly 11 years without posting an unchanged day. Since 1980, the S&P has recorded just 10 unchanged sessions.

