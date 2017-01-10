Forget the minimum wage…UK opposition leader wants to set a maximum level

The left-wing leader of the U.K.'s main opposition party has said he wants a law imposing a maximum upper limit on earnings.

In a BBC interview Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said a limit on salaries is needed to stop Britain becoming a "grossly unequal, bargain basement economy".

Corbyn would not give a specific figure but later told Sky News later that the figure would be "somewhat higher" than his own £138,000 ($167,628) salary.

In the Sky interview, he added his dismay at "telephone-number" salaries being paid to those doing well.

"What we are also looking at is the inequality of the grotesque levels of difference between the average wages paid in our society and the sort of telephone-number salaries paid at the top end of it and we have growing levels of inequality on that."

And he highlighted soccer players and top business figures as examples of excessive pay.

"I think, certainly, the salaries that are paid to some footballers are simply ridiculous. I think some of the salaries paid to very high-earning top executives of companies are utterly ridiculous."

The average FTSE100 chief executive is paid £5.5 million a year, according to the independent think tank High Pay Center. According to a study carried out for The Daily Mail in 2016, the average annual salary for a player in the U.K. soccer's Premier League is £2.29 million.

Corbyn first publicly raised the idea of a salary cap in a newspaper interview given in August 2015.

Former Corbyn adviser and Bank of England MPC member Danny Blanchflower has slammed the proposal as "idiotic".

Posting on the social media account Twitter, Blanchflower said if he was still an adviser "I would have told him it is a totally unworkable idea".

Blanchflower went on to say that firms would get around any cap easily by giving out profit shares.