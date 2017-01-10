    BREAKING:  Nasdaq reaches new record high; financials and telecoms lead

    U.S. equities traded marginally higher on Tuesday, led by financials and telecoms, as investors prepared for a key news conference from the U.S. president-elect and the start of earnings season.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.14 percent, with financials and telecoms gaining around 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq composite hit a new intraday high at around 10:50 a.m. ET, a day after notching a fresh record high.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20 points, with Home Depot contributing the most gains. Shares of Goldman Sachs contributed the most losses after Citi downgraded the stock to "sell," noting that "while we expect GS will see improved trading revenues going forward, the path is relatively uncertain and the bar is relatively high."

    Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. "Investors are going to want to hear what he has to say, and whether he's changing his tone," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    Since his electoral victory, Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize companies that planned to send jobs overseas rather than create them in the United States. He has also threatened to levy a high border tax against those firms.

    On Monday, Trump praised Fiat Chrysler after the automaker announced plans to invest in Ohio and Michigan. Trump also thanked Ford Motor via Twitter for saying last week it would expand in Michigan rather than build a plant in Mexico.

    The U.S. stock market has soared since Nov. 8 amid optimism that the incoming administration will deregulate certain sectors, lower corporate taxes and inject fiscal stimulus into the U.S. economy.

    Mario Tama | Getty Images

    "I maintain that the most important headline for the market's direction in 2017 pertains to the new corporate tax rate. Forward multiples that reside at their cyclical peak demand a significant cut," Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, said in a note.

    "Investors would likely frown upon a number that settles in the mid-20's or higher. They will also dump shares if the President succeeds in implementing a border adjustment penalty on imported goods," Klein said.

    Also looming ahead is the start of the corporate earnings season, which will be closely watched given the market's recent rally. "We're going to need to get good earnings growth to justify these high levels," said First Standard's Cardillo.

    S&P 500 earnings per share are expected to record a 4.4 percent year-over-year increase, according to Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA.

    Nick Raich, CEO at The Earnings Scout, said in a note that, "while better 4Q 2016 growth is highly likely to persist into 1Q 2017, this better growth has been getting priced into stocks for almost a year now. The more important thing this earnings season, as it always is, will be the direction of EPS expectations and not the absolute levels of past growth."

    In other U.S. corporate news, Yahoo announced it will change its name to "Altaba" and scale down its board of directors once the sale of its internet assets to Verizon is complete.

    Meanwhile, shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals spiked more than 10 percent in the premarket after announcing the sale skincare brands to L'Oreal.

    On the data front, the NFIB's small business survey results for December showed sentiment soaring to a 12-year high. Wholesale inventories, meanwhile, rose 1 percent, slightly above estimates. The job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) for November showed job openings remained little changed at 5.5 million.

    —CNBC's Javier David contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Synnex

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    1:00 p.m. $24 billion 3-year note auction

    Wednesday

    Earnings: KB Home, MSC Industrial

    1 p.m. $20 billion 10-year note auction

    Thursday

    Earnings: Taiwan Semiconductor, Infosys, Shaw Communications, Delta Airlines

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed's Lockhart on a panel

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    12:30 p.m. Atlanta Fed's Lockhart

    1:00 p.m. $12 billion 30-year bond auction

    1:15 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    1:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    7:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds town hall with educators

    Friday

    Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PNC Financial,Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, BlackRock

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed's Harker

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

