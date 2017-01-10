Nasdaq reaches new record high; financials and telecoms lead

U.S. equities traded marginally higher on Tuesday, led by financials and telecoms, as investors prepared for a key news conference from the U.S. president-elect and the start of earnings season.

The S&P 500 gained 0.14 percent, with financials and telecoms gaining around 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq composite hit a new intraday high at around 10:50 a.m. ET, a day after notching a fresh record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 20 points, with Home Depot contributing the most gains. Shares of Goldman Sachs contributed the most losses after Citi downgraded the stock to "sell," noting that "while we expect GS will see improved trading revenues going forward, the path is relatively uncertain and the bar is relatively high."

Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. "Investors are going to want to hear what he has to say, and whether he's changing his tone," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Since his electoral victory, Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize companies that planned to send jobs overseas rather than create them in the United States. He has also threatened to levy a high border tax against those firms.

On Monday, Trump praised Fiat Chrysler after the automaker announced plans to invest in Ohio and Michigan. Trump also thanked Ford Motor via Twitter for saying last week it would expand in Michigan rather than build a plant in Mexico.

The U.S. stock market has soared since Nov. 8 amid optimism that the incoming administration will deregulate certain sectors, lower corporate taxes and inject fiscal stimulus into the U.S. economy.