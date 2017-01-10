US Treasurys edge lower; bond investors eye auction

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3812 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9733 percent.



On the data front, Tuesday will see NFIB's small business survey results for December released at 6 a.m ET followed by wholesale trade and job openings and labour turnover survey (JOLTS) for November released at 10 a.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.17 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.22 a barrel, up 0.5 percent.

Oil prices inched higher as investor optimism increased that both OPEC and non OPEC producers would stick to a planned production cut.