Wal-Mart is rolling back its workforce as layoffs loom by month’s end

Wal-Mart Stores will be giving hundreds of additional workers pink slips as the discount retailer prepares a fresh round of job cuts, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The layoffs would affect both regional workers and employees at the company's headquarters, sources told the Journal. They added that many of the layoffs will impact its human resources department.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.



The move marks the latest in a series of cuts as the retailer pares some expenses. In September, it said it would slash 7,000 back-office jobs while it said in October 2015 that it was cutting hundreds of positions at headquarters.

