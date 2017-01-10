Responsive and Responsible Leadership, that's the theme of this year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos next week. Amid all the political carnage of 2016 from Washington to Westminster, this actually seems to be quite a timely headline. Especially when compared to some of the spectacularly missed opportunities to put the biggest global issues at the heart of the Alpine conflab over the past few years.

Now as important as tackling the Fourth Industrial Revolution was last January, in hindsight, it was nowhere near the key problem for the world's most influential policymakers, businessmen and academics to have as the big theme.



As it turned out, last year was all about the voice of the people, or vox populi, and the smashing of the complacency surrounding political bubbles from the Westminster village to Capitol Hill. Elsewhere, Italy's Matteo Renzi also felt the full force of an angry mood among voters. Across the globe, people have decided they just wanted to "stick it to the man." No matter what or who was up for election, the populous just wanted to upset the apple cart to throw off a feeling of impotency.

