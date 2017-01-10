Wingstop partners with Amazon's Alexa

Want wings? Just ask Alexa.

Wingstop has partnered with Amazon to make ordering food from the chain a bit easier.

Once customers link their Wingstop account to the Alexa app, they need only say, "Alexa, ask Wingstop to order wings," then specify what they want and the order is sent to their local Wingstop.

Some 75 percent of Wingstop's business is takeout and the majority of orders are placed over the phone, Stacy Peterson, chief information officer of Wingstop, told CNBC.

"While we have almost 20 percent of our orders coming through the digital channels, we still rely heavily on the phones," she said. "Like many restaurant brands, it is difficult to provide an excellent customer experience during peak times on the phone. As a result, we have been pursuing technology that enables ordering via voice commands."

Digital orders, particularly mobile ordering and pay, have become increasingly popular with consumers in recent years. The NPD Group reported digital orders rose 45 percent across the restaurant industry since 2014 and account for nearly 1.7 billion in food service visits.

Chains like Domino's that have been able to capitalize on technological innovations have seen sales soar. Last quarter, digital ordering, improved product quality and the "Piece of the Pie Rewards" loyalty program were driving factors for Domino's 13 percent jump in same-store sales, the company said.

"We want every customer to be able to order Wingstop from the channel that is the most comfortable to them — walk-in, phone-in, mobile app, mobile web, Spanish websites, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and now from their Echo," Peterson said.

Amazon's partnership with Wingstop comes just a week after the online retail giant enabled Alexa devices to order from Amazon Restaurant.