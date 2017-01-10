Quip CEO explains how Yahoo's fate has lessons for companies like Facebook

As Yahoo winds down its time as an independent company, its fate shows how important adaptability is for Facebook, said Bret Taylor, who's worked in high-level positions under Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
"Facebook's strongest attribute is how capable that company is of change," Taylor told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday. It went from "a social network in colleges to a social network that operates globally," he said. And it transitioned again from "a website to the most popular mobile application in the world." The company's now moving heavily into artificial intelligence and global internet access, he said.
Taylor is now co-founder and CEO of enterprise software company Quip, which was acquired by Salesforce in August. Before that, Taylor was the chief technology officer at Facebook, and one of the creators of Google Maps, under Mayer.