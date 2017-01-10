Quip CEO explains how Yahoo's fate has lessons for companies like Facebook

Yahoo and Facebook — both internet advertising companies — are in very different places than they used to be. Yahoo, once an icon, was likely "unfixable" by the time Mayer arrived, Taylor said. But Yahoo's struggles in moving to mobile advertising reflect a challenge that faces all companies, he said.

"It really shows the vulnerability of these technology companies with these really significant shifts in the underlying platforms we use," Taylor said.



Josh Elman, partner at Greylock Partners, who sits on the board of companies like Medium, Meerkat, and Musical.ly, said Mayer was one of the "best product thinkers of our time." But Elman noted that legacy companies have to be prepared to compete with newcomers that want to "define the next generation" of technologies like augmented reality.

Amazon and Microsoft, for instance, missed the mobile phone trends at first, but have come back strong by anticipating areas like cloud and the internet of things.

[W]e have all these new trends around us, [and] the companies that are going to win aren't going to go win in mobile or social. They're going to go win on all these new trends and really provide the products that we start to use every day," Elman said.