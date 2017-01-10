    BREAKING:  US stocks open mostly flat as investors await Trump news conference, earnings season

    Your first trade for Tuesday, January 10

    Final Trade: GOOGL, PHM & more   

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

    Steve Grasso was a buyer of PulteGroup.

    Dan Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

    Guy Adami was a buyer of Priceline.

    Trader disclosure: On January 9, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan Nathan: XHB long Jan put spread, XLK long Jan Put spread, XRT long Jan put spread, MCD Feb put. XLI Long Feb Put Spread, FXI long Feb Put Spread. Steve Grasso's firm is long FCX, ICE, KDUS, MSFIN, MJNA, NE, RIG, TITXF, VIRT, WDR, ZNGA,CUBA, ICE, MSFT, AGN, BIIB, CHK, COG, DIA, REGN, SPY, WLD. Grasso is long: CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, SPY, T, TWTR . Grasso's kids own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No Shorts.T im Seymour is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT. Tim's Grasso's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.


