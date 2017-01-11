For a trip to make the neighbors jealous this year, forget the usual suspects.

While Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles remain travelers' three most-searched-for destinations for the second year in a row, according to new data from Kayak.com, if your aim is to instill FOMO (fear of missing out), it's time to shift your attention to other spots on the map.

Many of the up-and-coming destinations have landed on consumers' radars thanks to better deals, either from a stronger dollar or as airlines expand their routes, said David Solomito, a vice president for Kayak. Median airfares from the United States to New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia can often come in at less than $1,000 round-trip.

"We see that access and added routes brings more competition and lowers prices," he said. "That really helps that far-flung part of the world become more accessible."

Based on more than a billion Kayak searches, these destinations are seeing a surge of interest: