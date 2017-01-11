    BREAKING:  US stocks open mostly flat as Donald Trump news conference looms

    Personal Finance

    10 hot destinations you should check out now

    Air travel trends for 2017
    Air travel trends for 2017   

    For a trip to make the neighbors jealous this year, forget the usual suspects.

    While Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles remain travelers' three most-searched-for destinations for the second year in a row, according to new data from Kayak.com, if your aim is to instill FOMO (fear of missing out), it's time to shift your attention to other spots on the map.

    Many of the up-and-coming destinations have landed on consumers' radars thanks to better deals, either from a stronger dollar or as airlines expand their routes, said David Solomito, a vice president for Kayak. Median airfares from the United States to New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia can often come in at less than $1,000 round-trip.

    "We see that access and added routes brings more competition and lowers prices," he said. "That really helps that far-flung part of the world become more accessible."

    Based on more than a billion Kayak searches, these destinations are seeing a surge of interest:


    Sydney Harbor Bridge climb Australia Retirement Travel Trends Australia.
    Andrew Watson | Getty Images

    10. Sydney

    Change in popularity: Up 26 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: August (median airfare $955)

    Cheapest month to stay: May (median hotel rate $154)

    The iconic Peace Bridge spanning over the Bow River with Calgary's skyline in the background.
    Holly Hildreth | Getty Images
    The iconic Peace Bridge spanning over the Bow River with Calgary's skyline in the background.

    9. Calgary, Alberta

    Change in popularity: Up 27 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: October (median airfare $325)

    Cheapest month to stay: February (median hotel rate $70)

    Jane Sweeney | AWL Images | Getty Images

    8. Medellin, Colombia

    Change in popularity: Up 28 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: February (median airfare $420)

    Cheapest month to stay: February (median hotel rate $63)

    Lisbon, Portugal
    SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
    Lisbon, Portugal

    7. Lisbon, Portugal

    Change in popularity: Up 30 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: February (median airfare $722)

    Cheapest month to stay: February (median hotel rate $53)

    A horse-drawn carriage in colonial Cartagena, Colombia.
    Dan Herrick | Getty Images
    A horse-drawn carriage in colonial Cartagena, Colombia.

    6. Cartagena, Colombia

    Change in popularity: Up 31 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: January (median airfare $397)

    Cheapest month to stay: April (median hotel rate $122)

    Looking down on Shibuya crossing, Tokyo, Japan.
    Tom Bonaventure | Getty Images
    Looking down on Shibuya crossing, Tokyo, Japan.

    5. Tokyo

    Change in popularity: Up 34 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: November (median airfare $655)

    Cheapest month to stay: June (median hotel rate $149)

    Bali, Indonesia
    Ian Trower | Getty Images
    Bali, Indonesia

    4. Bali, Indonesia

    Change in popularity: Up 37 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: November (median airfare $766)

    Cheapest month to stay: March or May (median hotel rate $75)


    North Island, Auckland, New Zealand.
    Eye Ubiquitous | UIG | Getty Image
    North Island, Auckland, New Zealand.

    3. Auckland, New Zealand

    Change in popularity: Up 44 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: June (median airfare $954)

    Cheapest month to stay: July (median hotel rate $112)

    The Hallsgrimkirkja Church, Reykjavik, Iceland.
    Travelpix Ltd. | Photographer's Choice | Getty Images
    The Hallsgrimkirkja Church, Reykjavik, Iceland.

    2. Reykjavik, Iceland

    Change in popularity: Up 77 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: October (median airfare $479)

    Cheapest month to stay: April (median hotel rate $130)

    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016.
    Yamil Lage | AFP | Getty Images
    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016.

    1. Havana

    Change in popularity: Up 191 percent

    Cheapest month to fly: February (median airfare $449)

    Cheapest month to stay: June (median hotel rate $223)


    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...