3 ways to make a radical idea succeed, from the founder of MakeLoveNotPorn

Cindy Gallop, the founder of MakeLoveNotPorn, spends her days thinking about how to create a space for real sex videos, art and education. Not everyone finds her ideas appealing.



But the entrepreneur doesn't mind.



"Never waste your time banging your head against closed doors," she says. "Put yourself in a position where doors open automatically as you approach."

U.S. revenue for sexual wellness is poised to grow to $52 billion by 2020, and Gallop thinks it's the perfect opportunity.

MakeLoveNotPorn started as Gallop's side gig. She created a "tiny, clunky" website meant to serve as an alternative to the traditional kinds of adult entertainment available online. Gallop launched it while delivering a TED Talk in 2009. The video of that talk went viral. Today, it has more than 1.7 million views.

At four years old in beta, MakeLoveNotPorn has more than 400,000 members globally. The company makes a modest five figures each month, but in a world where 95 percent of all startups fail, Gallop is thankful that the company continues to grow.

"While we face many more obstacles than the average startup, the very fact we are still here is phenomenal," she says.

For entrepreneurs who want to pitch similarly radical or transformative business ideas, this is what Gallop suggests.