Despite 200 rejections, this entrepreneur cold-called a billionaire and got a $1.2 million investment

John Gabbert grew up on a 250-acre farm in rural Northern California, raising pigs, sheep turkeys, chicken and ducks. He put himself through college with a half-dozen call center jobs, cold-calling people to sell them insurance, copiers and human resource services.
He went on to work in finance in San Francisco and launch a fin-tech startup, but it was his knack for picking up the phone and talking to strangers that he parlayed into the success of his future business.
Discovering a problem, deciding to fix it
In his time after college in finance research, Gabbert discovered a lack of clear research for private equity deals. He spent five years trying to get the firm he was working for to invest in its own software to improve the data. But the firm resisted.