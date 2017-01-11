Despite 200 rejections, this entrepreneur cold-called a billionaire and got a $1.2 million investment

20 months sleeping on a pal's couch

In the early years, however, Gabbert was getting by on a hope and a prayer, as well as a deep conviction that he was creating a product that there was a market for.

"We build products that meet people's needs and we are very, very focused on customers. I was confident that there was a need for this information. I had done years of work in the space," says Gabbert, in a conversation with CNBC. "I was truly, 100 percent all-in on this."



Gabbert slept on a friend's couch for 20 months in San Francisco while he continued to work his full-time finance job and build the idea for PitchBook. His wife and kids moved to Seattle to be near family.

The process took longer than he had expected. "I didn't think that was going to take 20 months. I thought maybe it was going to take a few months," says Gabbert. He doesn't regret the time, though. That was when he developed a rock solid business plan for PitchBook, he says.

He formally launched the company in March 2007 in Seattle. In the first years, when he and his wife tracked his hours, they found he was regularly putting in over one hundred hours a week.