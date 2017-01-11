Why this former Facebook exec turned investor dumped all his stock and bought Amazon instead

Chamath Palihapitiya, the former Facebook executive turned technology investor, is going all-in on Amazon and Alphabet. But he's bearish on Apple, for the time being.

Palihapitiya said Amazon is the most important company on the planet, so much so that he dumped all of his Facebook stock and moved it into the e-commerce giant. He's stated in the past that Amazon will reach a $3 trillion valuation in 10 years.

"There's a handful of exceptionally good companies but there's always one company that's the best," Palihapitiya said on Wednesday at the CB Insights Innovation Summit in Santa Barbara, California. "It does something that is just so fundamentally utilitarian and does it incrementally better everyday."

Palihapitiya started his firm Social Capital in 2011, and has rapidly become a force in Silicon Valley, known for prescient investments in start-ups and for developing a broader strategy that also backs public companies. He recently even launched a hedge fund. He's also not shy about speaking his mind.

Alphabet is Palihapitiya's second favorite company for reasons that go way beyond search and mobile. Rather, he's bullish on Google's Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, which are processors built for machine learning. In short, they're pushing computing farther and faster on less silicon, and Palihapitiya sees Google as the way the world will get to artificial intelligence at scale.