Asian shares were mixed following a choppy session in the U.S. with stocks ending higher after President-elect Donald Trump held a raucous press conference.

The news conference concluded with Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, not providing further clarity on his proposed policies.

"President elect Trump's first news conference since late July 2016 has left a veritable laundry list of questions unanswered for markets," said Westpac Global Strategy Group in a note released on Thursday.

"Trump made a couple references to "making American great again" but there was no detail on infrastructure spending, corporate tax reform, personal income tax cuts, the prospects for deregulation or the possibility of another tax repatriation holiday," Westpac added.

Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.45 percent in early trade, with broad based gains across all sub-indexes.