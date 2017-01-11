    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia shares mixed, ASX up 0.3%, Kospi gains 0.22%, Nikkei falls 0.6%

    Asian shares were mixed following a choppy session in the U.S. with stocks ending higher after President-elect Donald Trump held a raucous press conference.

    The news conference concluded with Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, not providing further clarity on his proposed policies.

    "President elect Trump's first news conference since late July 2016 has left a veritable laundry list of questions unanswered for markets," said Westpac Global Strategy Group in a note released on Thursday.

    "Trump made a couple references to "making American great again" but there was no detail on infrastructure spending, corporate tax reform, personal income tax cuts, the prospects for deregulation or the possibility of another tax repatriation holiday," Westpac added.

    Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.45 percent in early trade, with broad based gains across all sub-indexes.

    Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.55 percent, as the yen strengthened against the dollar. A stronger yen is generally bad news for Japanese companies as it makes exports more expensive and lowers repatriated profits earned overseas.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.18 percent in early trade,

    Samsung Electronics was down 0.37 percent after mews broke late Wednesday afternoon that Samsung leader Jay Lee was named a suspect in a corruption scandal which has engulfed South Korea, and resulted in the impeachment by parliament of President Park Geun-hye.

    Over at Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average finished up 0.5 percent to 19,954.28, while the S&P 500 closed 0.28 percent higher at 2,275.32. The Nasdaq composite added 0.21 percent to close at 5,563.65.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 101.78, falling as low as 101.28 earlier in reaction to Trump's news conference.

    The yen rose against the dollar, fetching 115.13, compared with levels as high as 116 in yesterday's session. The Australian dollar was stronger against the greenback, at $0.7441.

    Oil prices jumped more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday during U.S. house, as the dollar weakened after Trump's news conference and on news that Saudi Arabia cut exports to Asia.

    Brent futures were up 2.7 percent to close at $55.10 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 2.8 percent to close at $52.25.

