Meet Ariel of Dutch's Spirits, a man who aims to make moonshine mainstream.
Meet Ariel of Dutch's Spirits, a man who aims to make moonshine mainstream.
Ariel teaches Tilman about the history of moonshine and how his product modernizes the drink.
Tilman challenges Ariel to create three moonshine-based drinks for three very different restaurants. At Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Tillman tries the Prohibition Punch.
Bottoms up! Tilman and his son Patrick, along with Patrick's friends, do a moonshine taste test.
Tilman needs a drink to get through this negotiation. As much as he likes Dutch's Spirits' product, with limited distribution and a $1.2 million bid, he just can't place an order with Ariel.
Miriam, talking here with her PR manager Amanda, launched Lazyjack Press, a quirky luxury tie company, to follow in the footsteps of her entrepreneur father.
All Lazyjack Press ties are given quirky names by Miriam. This one is aptly named "The Chick Magnet."
On a table covered in ties from assorted brands, one of Tilman's party guests decides his favorite is a Lazyjack Press tie.
Miriam and Amanda do not like any of the 40 logo options Tilman's graphic designer has created for them.
Tilman and Miriam embrace after he not only accepts her bid, but ups the order from $36,330 to $50,000.