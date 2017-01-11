Meet Gary and Lisa of Real Antique Wood, a woodworking company that makes furniture with old, authentic barn wood.
Anthony, the sole fabricator at Real Antique Wood, shows Tilman his woodworking process.
Tilman is unimpressed that Gary, Lisa, and Anthony could not successfully complete his challenge to make three tabletops in four hours.
The group examines a booth that Anthony constructed for Tilman's new restaurant.
Success! Gary, Lisa, and Anthony make a deal with Tilman to provide wood siding and furniture for his restaurants.
Zach and Alex are former lawyers who left their old life behind to start Kelvin Slush, a company with a mission to serve organic slushies for adults.
Tilman is very pleased with a taste test of one of Kelvin Slush's cocktails, a frozen Moscow Mule.
The guys of Kelvin Slush learn a hard lesson: their product cannot be prepared in a blender — the most practical way to make a frozen drink.
Tilman agrees to give Zach and Alex another try, but this time he plans to use one of their machines to make the frozen drinks.
In the end, the price of Zach and Alex's drink mix and machine are just too high for Tilman to make an order.