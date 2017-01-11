BuzzFeed peddles 'failing pile of garbage' merchandise after Trump salvo

BuzzFeed is embracing the "failing pile of garbage" epithet given by Donald Trump.

The online media company is out with T-shirts, bumper stickers, and yes, garbage cans referencing the quote from the president-elect, with all the proceeds going to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The products feature quotes like "My bae works at a failing pile of garbage" or "I proudly get my news from a failing pile of garbage."

The flash sale was inspired by Trump's Wednesday news conference, where he called BuzzFeed a "failing pile of garbage," and said BuzzFeed would "will suffer the consequences."

The remarks were in response to an unverified dossier, published by BuzzFeed and reported by CNN, that described "contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives" and "sexual acts documented by the Russians." Trump called the report "fake news," while CNN and BuzzFeed stood by their reporting.

BuzzFeed isn't the only media company to take advantage of a moment on Trump's radar. Vanity Fair said subscriptions soared after co-opted Trump's outrage to advertise itself as "the magazine Trump doesn't want you to read."

