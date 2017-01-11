Cramer gets to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of pajama traders since Election Day

Pajama traders that used to plague the stock market opening every morning have mysteriously disappeared since Election Day, and Jim Cramer was determined to find out why.
The term "pajama trader" was coined by Cramer to refers to traders who control the opening of the stock market based on extraneous data, like the futures, and news events from overseas.
Yet, it seems that the volatility caused by these nefarious traders for years has simply dissipated. They were right there distorting the market open during the Italian bank restructuring, a struggling financial system and Brexit. Now they are gone.
"We are all for the better for getting rid of this artificial, silly, infantile, immature trading," the "Mad Money" host said.