Cramer Remix: Someone forgot to tell Trump about the Trump rally   

It looked to Jim Cramer on Wednesday that someone forgot to tell Donald Trump about the Trump rally.

The averages quickly fell after Trump's press conference in which he called for more price competition for drug companies. While the market managed to shrug off the comments by the close with technology stocks leading the way, it was a cause of concern for Cramer.

"I bet Health and Human Services is going to do something about this whipping boy that will involve substantive rollbacks before this episode is over," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer said he has known Trump for years, and he is "not really a stock guy" and has never been that interested in the market. It was clear to Cramer that Trump's love was always real estate.

However, Cramer reminded investors that just because Trump is pro-business, that doesn't necessarily mean he is pro-stock market. In his world, he thinks if business does well than everyone does better. And he is OK with knowing that some industries will do worse if he believes they should be punished.

