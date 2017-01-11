Cramer's 2 sweet-spot plays on Trump's hatred of the pharmaceutical industry

"If you are picking individual stocks beyond just the S&P 500 index funds that I always stress for your retirement, you want to avoid mall-based retailers or drug stocks."

Thus, Trump is not going to bless Merck if it comes up with a better anti-lung cancer drug, Cramer said, and he doesn't care about trying to figure out the costs and benefits of orphan drug status. This won't be a case where being under the Trump microscope is a buying opportunity like it was for Boeing or United Technologies, Cramer warned.

"If you own healthcare stocks, understand that our incoming President has got a real blunderbuss approach," Cramer said.

Retailers also won't be able to rebound if Trump imposes a tax on imports, either. At the same time, Cramer recommended buying the stocks of companies directly from deregulation. Trump's cabinet appointments sent Cramer the message that they won't push for strict enforcement when it comes to bank lending.

The same goes for oil and gas, too. Trump's appointments indicated that government to be a stumbling block when it comes to making money from fossil fuels or pipelines.

Instead, go for the oil plays, especially if former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson is confirmed as Secretary of State. It may be the most pro-petroleum administration imaginable, Cramer said.

So, with oil, gas and banks as the sweet spot of the market, Cramer recommended buying the stocks if they get slammed on upcoming earnings. They could be just like United Technologies and Boeing, which both rallied as soon as they made peace with Trump.