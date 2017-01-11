California Rep. Issa sides with Silicon Valley over encryption debate

Apple's encryption fight with the FBI in 2015 brought to light a growing conflict between the mandates of government — the stated need for surveillance powers to monitor potential threats — and Silicon Valley — the need for encryption to ensure individual privacy.



One conservative congressman, at least, is firmly on the side of Silicon Valley.

Despite several impassioned investigations on national security, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said that there is no problem with the way encryption is today — and that the demands of government are not "anywhere close" to a solution that would satisfy most citizens' privacy concerns.

"We have advocates that want us to change the law. It might solve a problem for the FBI director, so that he can spy on America more, so he can quickly get whatever he wants whenever he wants it," Issa told CNBC. "We do not have a problem today. We have a request from law enforcement and intelligence to help them with their problem, which is that you and I, in being able to enforce our Fourth Amendment rights, they feel their job's harder."



Issa spoke to CNBC from technology trade show CES in Las Vegas this month, where he used his expertise in car and home alarms to discuss, among other things, the internet of things and the sharing economy.