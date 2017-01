Deutsche Bank lowered its rating for AT&T to hold from buy, predicting the company will report financial results below expectations this year.



"We downgrade AT&T shares ... and trim our estimates to reflect weaker margins/slower EPS growth," analyst Matthew Niknam wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "With limited upside to our price target ... and a number of fundamental headwinds (wireless/linear video competition) likely to pick up in 2017, we see more balanced risk/reward at current levels."