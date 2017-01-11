Early movers: SVU, BA, TSLA, UAL, WFC, T, AAL, F, NFLX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Supervalu — The supermarket operator reported quarterly results that were below analysts' forecasts, as it continues to be hurt by a very competitive grocery market. Supervalu earned an adjusted 5 cents per share, short of the consensus forecast of 13 cents per share.

Signet Jewelers — The jewelry retailer reported a 4.6 percent drop in holiday same-store sales, a performance it calls "disappointing." Signet said the drop in sales was due primarily to underperformance in its Sterling e-commerce business.

Ford — The automaker said 2017 would be a less profitable year than 2016. That did, however, match a prior forecast. Ford also declared a special dividend of 5 cents per share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

Boeing — Boeing will conduct involuntary layoffs of engineers this year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. No specific numbers were mentioned, and the jet maker also mentioned voluntary layoffs in a variety of job categories. Separately, Boeing was edged out by rival Airbus in new orders for 2016, thanks to a late surge. Airbus had 688 new orders for the year, 20 more than Boeing.

Volkswagen — The automaker confirmed that it was in advanced talks involving a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department involving its diesel emissions scandal, and that it would plead guilty to criminal misconduct.

Tesla Motors — Tesla hired Apple software engineer Chris Lattner to oversee the development of the electric car maker's Autopilot self-driving software.

United Continental — The airline raised revenue projections for the just-concluded fourth quarter and year, thanks to stronger performance in November and December.

Wells Fargo — The bank put a new compensation plan in place, following the controversy involving its sales practices. The new plan puts incentives in place that center on customer service rather than sales goals.

U.S. Bancorp — The stock was named a "top" pick and given a "buy" rating in a new report by UBS. Rival regional banks BB&T, PNC, and SunTrust were all given ratings of "neutral."

AT&T — AT&T was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank, which points to a more balanced risk/reward picture at current price levels as well as tougher fundamentals.

Stryker — Stryker said 2016 profit would come in at the high end of its prior forecasts, with the medical device maker helped by both stronger sales and recent acquisitions.

Airline stocks — The Justice Department will not bring any action against the industry following an investigation into collusion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The probe had focused on whether airlines were coordinating flight capacity to keep airfares high. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Continental, and Southwest had all received subpoenas asking for information about their practices.

Netflix — Netflix was added to JPMorgan Chase's U.S. Focus List. The firm called Netflix its #2 large cap stock pick behind Facebook, saying the video stream service should benefit from stronger content, increased revenue, and putting a recent price increase behind it.