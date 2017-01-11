    Europe Markets

    European markets to open lower ahead of Trump press conference

    Markets in Europe are seen opening lower on Wednesday asinvestors wait for the first address of President-elect Donald Trump.

    The FTSE 100 should start 15 points lower at 7,227, the German DAX is seen 19 points down at 11,567 and the French CAC is seen 5 points lower at 4,883.

    Investors will look for any concrete policy moves ahead from Trump who is expected to outline the future of his own businesses at the press conference on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the German carmaker Volkswagen has reached a $4.3 billion draft settlement deal with U.S. authorities over the emission scandal.

    France's Airbus is presenting its 2016 performance at a press conference later this morning.


    Elsewhere, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is speaking at the U.K.'s Treasury committee at 2.15 p.m. London time.

    Also on Wednesday's calendar is the release of the U.K.'s industrial and manufacturing output.

