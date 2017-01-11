European markets to open lower ahead of Trump press conference

Markets in Europe are seen opening lower on Wednesday asinvestors wait for the first address of President-elect Donald Trump.
Investors will look for any concrete policy moves ahead from Trump who is expected to outline the future of his own businesses at the press conference on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the German carmaker Volkswagen has reached a $4.3 billion draft settlement deal with U.S. authorities over the emission scandal.
France's Airbus is presenting its 2016 performance at a press conference later this morning.