Fewer people are paying Obamacare fines, while more are getting Obamacare help.

The number of people who owed Obamacare fines last year dropped by about 20 percent, while the number of Americans who benefited from financial aid for Obamacare plans grew to more than 5 million, the IRS said.

In a letter to Congress, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner John Koskinen said 5.2 million people got $19.2 billion worth of tax credits to reduce their monthly premiums for health coverage bought from government-run marketplaces during 2015. Those subsidies were declared in tax filings last year.

The average amount of premium tax credits an Obamacare customer received for 2015 coverage was $3,620, according to the IRS's letter. That letter arrived as Congress moves toward repealing Obamacare.

The number of people receiving Obamacare subsidies was up from 3 million in 2014. For that year, customers got more than $10 billion in tax credits, with an average subsidy of $3,430 annually, according to the IRS.