The 10 least stressful jobs in America

71330512
Rob Kim/Getty Images for GQ

Most people know that police officer and firefighter are among the most stressful jobs out there. But what are the best jobs for people who hate being stressed out?

Jobs platform CareerCast wanted to find out. It ranked 200 of the most popular jobs by their level of stress, factoring in criteria such as risk of injury, tight deadlines, physical demands and working in the public eye. Each of the jobs were given a "stress rank" from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most stressful.

Here are the 10 least stressful jobs, according to CareerCast:

10. Medical laboratory technician

Stress score: 10.31

Median annual salary: $50,550

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 16%

Biogen
Suzanne Kreiter | The Boston Globe | Getty Images

9. Pharmacy technician

Stress score: 9.10

Median annual salary: $30,410

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 9%

GYI0000570530.jpg
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

8. Operations research analyst

Stress score: 9.02

Median annual salary: $78,630

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 30%

533979635
Hero Images/Getty Images

7. Jeweler

Stress score: 8.95

Median annual salary: $37,060

Projected hiring growth by 2024: -11%

552934959
CommerceandCultureAgency/Getty Images

6. Medical records technician

Stress score: 8.57

Median annual salary: $37,110

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 15%

Nurse with medical records
Heath Korvola | Getty Images

5. University professor (tenured)

Stress score: 8.17

Median annual salary: $72,470

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 13%

Denis Doyle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

4. Audiologist

Stress score: 7.31

Median annual salary: $74,890

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 29%

Audiologist
Huntstock | Agency Collection | Getty Images

3. Hair stylist

Stress score: 6.71

Median annual salary: $23,710

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 10%

71330512
Rob Kim/Getty Images for GQ

2. Compliance officer

Stress score: 5.73

Median annual salary: $65,640

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 3%

533979847
Getty Images

1. Diagnostic medical sonographer

Stress score: 4.00

Median annual salary: $63,630

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 24%

941_04_0841607
BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

