The 10 least stressful jobs in America

Most people know that police officer and firefighter are among the most stressful jobs out there. But what are the best jobs for people who hate being stressed out?

Jobs platform CareerCast wanted to find out. It ranked 200 of the most popular jobs by their level of stress, factoring in criteria such as risk of injury, tight deadlines, physical demands and working in the public eye. Each of the jobs were given a "stress rank" from 0 to 100, with 100 being the most stressful.



Here are the 10 least stressful jobs, according to CareerCast:



10. Medical laboratory technician



Stress score: 10.31

Median annual salary: $50,550

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 16%