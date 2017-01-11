Lockheed Martin shares fall after Trump targets F-35 program's cost again during press conference





Source: FactSet

"I'm very much involved with the generals and admirals on the airplane, the F-35," Trump said. "It's way way behind schedule and many many billions of dollars over budget. I don't like that ... We're going to do some big things on the F-35 program and perhaps the F-18 program. We're going to get those costs way down."

Lockheed Martin shares dropped 2 percent on Dec. 12 when the President-elect first put the company in his cross hairs over F-35 costs with this tweet:



Ten days later Trump met with the CEO of Lockheed, Marillyn Hewson at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, along with the CEO of Boeing, a company he criticized in December as well for the cost of the 747 Air Force One program.



After that meeting, Hewson said she "appreciated the opportunity to discuss the importance of the F-35 program and the progress we've made in bringing the costs down."



But apparently Trump wasn't satisfied by what he heard from Hewson as he knocked the company's stock again on Dec. 22 after tweeting that he was asking Boeing to price out an alternative to the F-35.

Through all that, Lockheed Martin's shares rebounded again in the new year and had nearly wiped out all the decline that resulted after Trump's first negative tweet, until Wednesday.

A Lockheed spokesperson declined to comment.