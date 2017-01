A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are trading higher ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later this morning.



-Mortgage applications rose 5.8 percent last week as interest rates fell.



OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up slightly after Tuesday's losses sent oil back to $51 per barrel, down about 4 percent in the past week.