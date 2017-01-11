VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 most stressful jobs in America

If you hate stress, you may want to avoid a career in event coordination or public relations.

That's according to a 2017 CareerCast report, which identified the most and least stressful jobs after analyzing 200 professions. The job search site ranked the professions by evaluating 11 stress factors including deadlines, public scrutiny, physical demands and competition and creating a "stress score" for each.

Steer clear of these 10 jobs if you tend to buckle under pressure.

CNBC also included the median annual salary and projected hiring growth by 2024 for each job, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10. Broadcaster

Stress score: 47.93

Median annual salary: $37,720

Projected hiring growth by 2024: -9%

9. Taxi driver

Stress score: 48.18

Median annual salary: $23,510

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 13%

Yellow taxi cabs line up outside the Delta Terminal at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York.
8. Public relations executive

Stress score: 48.50

Median annual salary: $104,140

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 7%

7. Corporate executive (senior)

Stress score: 48.56

Median annual salary: $102,690

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 6%

Corporate executive
6. Newspaper reporter

Stress score: 49.90

Median annual salary: $36,360

Projected hiring growth by 2024: -8%

5. Event coordinator

Stress score: 51.15

Median annual salary: $46,840

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 10%

Event Planner
4. Police officer

Stress score: 51.68

Median annual salary: $60,270

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 4%

Police officer
3. Airline pilot

Stress score: 60.54

Median annual salary: $102,520

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 5%

2. Firefighter

Stress score: 72.68

Median annual salary: $45,870

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 5%

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Detroit, March 5, 2014.
1. Enlisted military personnel

Stress score: 72.74

Median annual salary: $27,936*

Projected hiring growth by 2024: N/A

*Source: United States Army (refers to E4 Specialist or Corporal with four years of experience)

