Sen. Cory Booker says Sessions lacks 'courageous empathy,' opposes his attorney general nomination

In an unprecedented move against a fellow senator, Democrat Cory Booker testified Wednesday that Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, is not fit for the job of the nation's top law enforcer.

"The next attorney general must bring hope and healing to this country, and this demands a more courageous empathy than Senator Sessions' record demonstrates," the New Jersey Democrat told the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Booker said that race-related challenges cannot be solved if they are not confronted.



"If one is to be attorney general, they must be willing to continue the hallowed tradition in our country of fighting for justice for all, for equal justice for civil rights," Booker said. He added that he prays that his colleagues will join him in opposes Sessions' nomination as the nation's top law enforcer.



Civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, also testified on Day 2 of the Alabama Republican's confirmation hearing.

Booker's office said that the Senate historian has been unable to find any previous instance of a sitting senator testifying against a fellow sitting senator nominated for a Cabinet position, according to NBC News.

Booker told MSNBC's "All In" on Monday that he thinks "these are extraordinary times and they call for extraordinary measures." The senator cited Sessions' history of "consistently voting against or speaking out against key ideals of the Voting Rights Act, taking measures to try to block justice reform" as reasons for his testimony.