Rick Lightsey's father and uncle were some of the first nuisance alligator trappers in the Okeechobee, Florida.

In South Florida, alligators are a part of daily life. Nuisance trappers catch the predators that wander into residential or business territory and are perceived to be a threat to people, pets or property.

Lightsey, who is now 65, sold bait and built boats for money instead. In the early days of his 43-year marriage to his wife and business partner, Bunny, now 62, times were tough.