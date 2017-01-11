The affordable smartphone space is heating up in India, with Chinese tech giant Lenovo the latest company to join the fray with the recent launch of its Lenovo P2 smartphone in the country which is home to more than 1 billion people.

While China is the largest smartphone market in the world, market saturation means that manufacturers have started looking for new markets to penetrate.

The natural choice has been India, which beat the U.S. to become the world's second largest smartphone market in terms of users last year, according to Counterpoint Research, a market research firm. India is also the world's fastest-growing smartphone market, according to IDC.

The key selling point of Lenovo's P2 model has been its battery, which the company says is able to withstand three days of use on a single charge. The P2 model costs 16,999 Indian rupees ($249.45), making it a mid-to-high end option when compared to the more affordable models popular in India.

"If you look at the overall smartphone market in India, it's all sub-$100 and more than 50 percent of the market is dominated by (these) phones," Satish Lele, SVP at Frost & Sullivan, told CNBC's "The Rundown."