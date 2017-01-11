Among Donald Trump's many visitors to Trump Tower, aside from Kanye West and other celebrities, have been several big-name CEOs. Examples include Alibaba's Jack Ma, FedEx's Fred Smith, and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son. And while many of them get their flashy marble-lobby photo op, they may also get something else out of the deal: big gains in their company stocks.
CNBC compiled a list of CEOs who have held one-on-one meetings with the president elect, and we found a distinct pattern. When a CEO visits Trump, the company's stock usually rises that day and almost always does better than the overall market. Our data focuses on CEOs who had one-on-one meetings with Trump and excluded large group meetings such as the tech sector gathering in mid-December.