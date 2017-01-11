With only nine days left until inauguration, we will have to wait and see if other CEOs try to use Trump Tower visits to gain attention and bumps to their stock prices. Companies may also follow BHP's lead in putting out announcements and seeking photo-ops to generate more buzz.

Obviously this isn't a fully detailed analysis of the longer-term patterns to those stocks, such as what happened in the days and weeks later. For now though, that's not the point. The most important thing here is the consistent positive reaction the market has to these companies, representing multiple industry sectors.

This is going to be a trend to watch in the future. Will the pattern still hold up once Trump officially takes office? Will there be a different behavior for companies who visit Trump Tower versus the White House?

The analysis above excluded large group meetings, meeting with former CEOs, and meetings by the CEOs of subsidiaries and non-profits. A meeting between Mike Pence and UTC's CEO was also excluded as it related to a bigger story about Carrier's plans to keep some jobs at its Indiana plant.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.