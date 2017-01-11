The company that flabbergasted Jim Cramer with its disappointing numbers

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Berkshire Hathaway (B Class): "If anything, I am interested in buying more. I think the stock is incredibly undervalued."

Westar Energy: "A good utility company. I happen to favor Dominion and my charitable trust name American Electric Power."

WEC Energy Group: "We are in one of those markets right now that likes the super-juiced industrials. It's ... leaving WEC alone. I say stick with it, buy some weaker. I have no problem with it."

SAP: "I think SAP is doing incredibly well and I would be a buyer of SAP. By the way I think Accenture is too low. I would buy that one, too."

Mettler-Toledo International: "An old-fashioned industrial. A little overvalued right now but I have no problems buying it on weakness."

Halyard Health: "Halyard Health is a spinoff of Kimberly-Clark and has been a disappointment and I cannot recommend people to buy it. Frankly I have been kind of flabbergasted that they haven't been able to put up better numbers."

McDermott International: "I think you hold on to the rest. You're playing pretty much with the house's money soon and I think this infrastructure play is a good one. A lot of people left it for dead. It is not dead. Nice call."

Freeport-McMoRan: "I think FCX has completed a lot of the balance sheet work that it needed to do. Obviously it had to sell some good assets, but that is OK. I like copper here and I think the company has gotten its act together and therefore I think it can go higher."