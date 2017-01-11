Tigerair Australia cancels flights to Bali citing new Indonesian requirements

Tigerair Australia said it cancelled flights to Indonesia's Denpasar Bali airport on Wednesday, citing new administrative requirements from Indonesia's government.

"Tigerair is working with the relevant Indonesian authorities to meet the new requirements and is hopeful of having flights up and running again as soon as possible," the wholly owned unit of Virgin Australia said on its website, without mentioning what the requirements were.

It advised customers using the carrier between Bali and Australia on Wednesday not to go to the airport.

It added that its domestic flights were not affected by the restriction.