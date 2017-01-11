Tillerson on Muslim registry: I would need a lot more information on how it would work

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said he would require more information on how the government would approach constructing a registry of Muslims before he would consider lending his support to creating one.

"I would need to have a lot more information around how such an approach would even be constructed. And if it were a tool for vetting, then it probably extends to other people as well — other groups that are threats to the U.S." he said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.