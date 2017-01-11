Rising income and economic disparity ranked first among experts as the most critical risk which could shape global developments over the next decade.



A prolonged period of historically low interest rates across the world is one key reason which has heightened economic concerns. Previously trusted financial mechanisms which underpinned healthy economic activity were found to be in urgent need of recalculation. Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane described the financial profession as "in some degree of crisis" last Thursday.

China's economic slowdown remains a prominent risk, according to the WEF report. In 2016, the yuan posted its biggest yearly loss against the dollar in over two decades, making it the worst performing major Asian currency for the calendar year.

The report concluded the path back to robust rates of economic growth was increasingly difficult to foresee.

Dani Rodrik, Harvard economist, proposed a theory which described "the globalization trilemma" in which among democracy, national sovereignty and global economic integration, only two could be simultaneously compatible. Recent political events in Europe and the U.S. suggest democracy and national sovereignty would be the priorities moving forwards, according to the report.