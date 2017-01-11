Trump could do in Mideast what Reagan did to end the Cold War, advisor argues

Trump advisor: Expect big changes on the domestic and foreign fronts 1 Hour Ago | 00:34

In his role as head of Donald Trump's Inaugural Committee, Tom Barrack told CNBC on Wednesday that world leaders have expressed a yearning for the president-elect to build bridges within the global community.



"The world is in such a terrible situation," said Barrack, a Trump advisor and founder of real estate powerhouse Colony Capital.



"On the foreign policy side, he has an opportunity that nobody's had," Barrack asserted on "Squawk Box." "He could do in the Middle East what Reagan and Maggie Thatcher did to bring down the wall."



Barrack was referring to President Ronald Reagan's partnership with U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the Cold War that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the liberation of Eastern Europe.