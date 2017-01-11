Trump: 'I think' hack was Russia, but others do it, too

Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks Russia is responsible for election-related hacking, but he also pointed to cyberattacks by other groups and declined to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think it was Russia, but I think we also get hacked by other people," he told reporters in New York at his first news conference since July, highlighting a data breach of the Office of Personnel Management.

Asked if he felt that accepting the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia directed the cyberattacks on Democratic Party institutions would hurt his relationship with Putin, he contended that having a good standing with Putin is not a bad thing.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset not a liability. Because we have a horrible relationship with Russia," he said.

Trump did not say if he would reverse the sanctions President Barack Obama enacted in response to suspected interference in the U.S. election. However, he argued that he would be tougher on Russia than his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton would have been.

The president-elect last held a press conference 167 days ago as his presidential election contest with Clinton heated up. Trump has almost exclusively used Twitter and written statements to communicate since his election in November, waiting longer than recent president-elects to hold a press conference.

In tweets earlier Wednesday, he claimed he has "nothing to do with Russia" and argued that he is the victim of political attacks after reports that intelligence officials possessed briefing material with damaging accusations about ties to Moscow. He called the reports "unfair" and said, "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me." Trump claimed that he has "no deals, no loans, no nothing" with Russia, an assertion that is difficult to verify because he has not released his tax returns, unlike every president since Jimmy Carter.