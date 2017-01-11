Trump's news conference takes on new urgency on Wall Street

Trump holds his first formal news conference as president-elect at 11 a.m. ET this morning, against a backdrop of unverified reports that Russia has compromising information about Trump. The Kremlin calls the allegations "pulp fiction." (Reuters)

Trump labeled the reports as "fake news," as NBC News reported that materials prepared for the president-elect included those allegations of his dealings with Russians that initially circulated among his opponents.

Trump's pick for secretary of State, former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson, is expected to face tough questions at his confirmation hearing this morning, over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)

The confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney General, continues this morning. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary-designate Elaine Chao begins her confirmation progress. (NBC News)

China's President Xi Jinping's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos next week is said to be open to a meeting with Trump's team. Xi is expected to his his keynote speech to call for "inclusive globalization." (AP)

Mexico's new foreign minister said there's "no way" his country will pay for Trump's border wall. The president-elect said last week that any money the U.S. spends on the wall will be later paid back by Mexico. (Reuters)

President Barack Obama said farewell to the nation last night, after eight years in the White House, making his case for why he's leaving America better than when he took office. (NBC News)

Volkswagen (VLKAY) confirmed it's in advanced talks involving a $4.3 billion settlement with the Justice Department over its diesel emissions cheating, and it would plead guilty to criminal misconduct. (Reuters)

After a lengthy probe, the DOJ has not found evidence that merits an antitrust case against the airline industry for collusion between carriers to control flight capacity to keep airfares high. (WSJ)

Wells Fargo (WFC) put a new compensation plan in place, following the controversy and massive settlement involving its sales practices. The new plan puts incentives in place that center on customer service rather than sales goals.