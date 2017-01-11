Dow jumps 100 points, within striking distance of 20,000 ahead of Trump news conference

U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors awaited for Donald Trump's first news conference as president elect.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 100 points, with Merck and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. As of 10:41 a.m. ET, the blue-chips index was about 40 points away from hitting 20,000, a psychologically important mark.

The S&P 500 rose 0.25 percent, as energy rose 0.7 percent to lead advancers. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2 percent to $51.79 per barrel, despite the Energy Information Administration saying that inventories rose by 4.1 million last week. The Nasdaq composite rose about 0.18 percent.

Trump's news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Investors will pay close attention to Trump's comments as they look for clues about his proposed policies.

"We still need to get a better sense of his priorities," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "It's easy to promise the world during a campaign, but we still need more details" about his policies.

Stocks in the U.S. have rallied sharply since Trump's victory, amid hope that the incoming administration will cut corporate taxes, deregulate certain sectors and inject fiscal stimulus into the economy.

"Our hope is that these three policies will be enacted and a more pragmatic approach will be taken to trade and immigration," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management. He also said he expects Trump to wait until the after the inauguration to provide more guidance on his policies.