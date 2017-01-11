    US Markets

    Dow jumps 100 points, within striking distance of 20,000 ahead of Trump news conference

    Pisani: Jitteriness going into earnings season
    U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors awaited for Donald Trump's first news conference as president elect.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 100 points, with Merck and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. As of 10:41 a.m. ET, the blue-chips index was about 40 points away from hitting 20,000, a psychologically important mark.

    The S&P 500 rose 0.25 percent, as energy rose 0.7 percent to lead advancers. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2 percent to $51.79 per barrel, despite the Energy Information Administration saying that inventories rose by 4.1 million last week. The Nasdaq composite rose about 0.18 percent.

    Trump's news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Investors will pay close attention to Trump's comments as they look for clues about his proposed policies.

    "We still need to get a better sense of his priorities," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "It's easy to promise the world during a campaign, but we still need more details" about his policies.

    Stocks in the U.S. have rallied sharply since Trump's victory, amid hope that the incoming administration will cut corporate taxes, deregulate certain sectors and inject fiscal stimulus into the economy.

    "Our hope is that these three policies will be enacted and a more pragmatic approach will be taken to trade and immigration," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management. He also said he expects Trump to wait until the after the inauguration to provide more guidance on his policies.

    That said, some of the president-elect's tweets have raised concerns among investors. Since Nov. 8, Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize companies that planned to send jobs overseas rather than create them in the United States. He has also threatened to levy a high border tax against those firms.

    "Companies like Airbus and Boeing will not only have to think about their input cost, but they will also have to pay attention to (the) PR perspective," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

    Separately, Trump's nominee for secretary of State Rex Tillerson, will be testifying on Capitol Hill at his confirmation hearing. Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, has raised concerns among most of the Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Republican Marco Rubio, given his lack of public service experience and close ties to Russia.

    Wall Street also braced itself for the start of earnings season, as banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, among others, are slated to report quarterly results on Friday.

    "I think we're going to get a good earnings season," said Key Private Bank's McCain. "The question is can the market sustain the euphoria with what could still be considered relatively modest earnings growth."

    In the bond market, meanwhile, U.S. Treasurys traded mixed ahead of Trump's news conference, with the benchmark 10-year note yield advancing to 2.39 percent and the two-year note yield holding near 1.19 percent.

    The U.S. dollar rose 0.86 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro falling to $1.046 and the yen sliding to 116.76. The pound fell around 1 percent against the dollar, breaking below $1.21. Sterling last traded at $1.206.

    Overseas, European equities traded higher, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index advancing 0.5 percent. In Asia, Chinese stocks closed lower overnight, with the Shanghai composite dropping 0.79 percent, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 recorded a gain of 0.33 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: KB Home

    1 p.m. $20 billion 10-year note auction

    Thursday

    Earnings: Taiwan Semiconductor, Infosys, Shaw Communications, Delta Airlines

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed's Lockhart on a panel

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    12:30 p.m. Atlanta Fed's Lockhart

    1:00 p.m. $12 billion 30-year bond auction

    1:15 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    1:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    7:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds town hall with educators

    Friday

    Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PNC Financial,Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, BlackRock

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    9:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed's Harker

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

