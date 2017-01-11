US Treasurys edge lower; bond investors focus on Trump news conference

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3886 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9765 percent.



There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Wednesday though the President-elect's "general news" press conference from the Trump Tower lobby at 11 a.m ET is likely to be closely scrutinized by investors.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.98 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.62 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.12 a barrel, up 0.55 percent.

Oil prices were supported by news that Saudi Arabia plans to cut supply to Asia, however, the lack of detail about the reductions capped gains.